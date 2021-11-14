How to take long screenshot with Microsoft Edge on Android

Microsoft Edge browser for Android comes with a built-in screenshot function that is integrated into the “share page” option. While it is limited to taking screenshots, without any additional features (like crop, add text, draw, undo, etc.), the company seems to be working on enhancing it.

In the Dev and Canary channels of the Microsoft Edge for Android, the company has now added support for taking long screenshots. Selecting this option will allow users to define the vertical screen area to capture or select the whole page. In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to use this feature.

How to take a long screenshot with Microsoft Edge on Android

Step 1: Make sure you are running the latest Canary version of Microsoft Edge on your Android smartphone. You can download it from the Google Play Store.

Step 2: Open the Microsoft Edge Canary on your phone and navigate to the website of which you want to take a screenshot.

Step 3: Now, tap on the three dots button on the top-right of the screen.

Step 4: From the list of options available, select “Share” and in there, tap on “Long Screenshot.”

Step 5: You will now have to define the area to capture the screenshot by changing the selection in the rectangular box.

Step 6: Once you are done with the selection, tap the “Save” button to capture the screenshot.

That’s it. The long screenshot has now been saved on your smartphone. The Microsoft Edge browser already has an integrated screenshot feature and this long screenshot is a useful addition. Do note that the feature is currently available only in the Dev and Canary channels only and hasn’t been released for the stable build, but we expect that to happen soon.