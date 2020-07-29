New OnePlus Nord powered by Snapdragon 690 could launch this year

OnePlus recently launched its new mid-range smartphone in the form of OnePlus Nord in the Indian and European markets. Now, it seems that the Chinese company is working on a new variant of the smartphone.

As per the reports, the company is working on OnePlus Nord smartphone which will be powered by the recently launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset. The smartphone is codenamed “Billie” and has appeared via OnygenOS Settings APK in four models — ‘BE2025’, ‘BE2026’, ‘BE2028’, and ‘BE2029.’

Recently, a smartphone with model number ‘BE2028’ was spotted on Geekbench listing. It is powered by Snapdragon 690 SoC along with 6 GB of RAM. The phone is running the Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box.

Given that OnePlus has already confirmed that it will launch several smartphones under the Nord series, it’s likely that the device in question is a new variant of OnePlus Nord, powered by SD690.

The SD690-powered smartphone from OnePlus is expected to be priced cheaper than the recently launched Nord which is powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC. It could go official in India as well as Europe.

However, do note that this seems like an initial stage of development and everything could get changed by the time the smartphone is ready to launch. While nothing much is known about this, we expected the device to launch by the end of this year. It could be launched along with the upcoming OnePlus 8T flagship smartphone series a couple of months from now.

Source 1, Source 2