You can now track live cricket scores, commentary and more by using Opera Cricket in Opera Mini

The cricket season has begun in India with the beginning of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017. India is a nation which is more crazy about cricket than it is for its national sport. Indians, wherever they are and whatever they are doing, like to keep themselves updated with the scores of their favorite cricket teams. Well, keeping its cricket crazy users in mind, Opera has rolled out a new feature called Opera Cricket for its web browser Opera Mini.

The Opera Cricket in Opera Mini has been rolled out so that Indian users can stay updated with everything cricket at all the times, even when they are on the go. With this new feature, users will get access to live cricket scores, ball-by-ball commentary and videos. To enable this feature, users will have to update their Opera Mini browser and then tap on “Get Started” when they receive a prompt asking whether they want to add Opera Cricket to their homescreen or not.

Apart from the cricket scores and commentary, users will also have access to all the information related to their favorite cricket teams as well as their players. Users can also choose whether they want to get notified of upcoming matches so that they don’t miss out on an interesting contest.

Besides, with Opera Cricket, users can also see match highlights in the form of videos if they were not able to see the entire match for some reasons. Well, this is a very useful feature as you get access to lots of information without having to download any extra apps.

“We Indians live and breathe cricket, and we don’t want to miss out any match. Opera Cricket embedded inside the new Opera Mini browser offers instant access to all the cricket updates. This is the fastest way for millions of Opera Mini cricket fans to stay on the top during this cricket season.” said Sunil Kamath, VP of South Asia and South East Asia Pacific, Opera Software.

If you are a cricket fan, you can check out Opera Cricket in Opera Mini. If you don’t already have it on your device, you can get it by heading on to the download link provided below.

Download Link: Opera Mini for Android