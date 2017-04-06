Idea offering up to 10 GB data per month to its postpaid customers for ₹100

Last week, Idea announced that it would be offering 1 GB data per day to its postpaid customers having 4G smartphones. Today, the telecom operator has announced a new offer called Data Jackpot under which it would provide up to 10 GB of mobile data per month to its postpaid customers.

Idea has announced that it would offer up to 10 GB of mobile data per month to its postpaid customers for ₹100. Those postpaid customers who opt in for this offer will get minimum 1 GB of mobile data per month, however, as the name of the offer suggests, if they are lucky, they might get a jackpot of 10 GB mobile data per month from Idea.

Customers would get up to 10 GB data per month for ₹100 for the first three months, however, after that time, Idea will continue to offer 1 GB data per month for ₹100. This offer is available for a limited only, and, Idea postpaid customers will have to apply for this offer through the My Idea app available on Android and iOS.

Are you an Idea customer? Would you be availing this offer?