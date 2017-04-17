Just weeks after Oppo launched the Oppo F3 Plus in India with a focus on selfie-centric market, Oppo has now launched the Black colour variant in the country.

Oppo has announced the launch of the Oppo F3 Plus, which is the company’s latest selfie-centric smartphone with a front facing dual camera and a fingerprint scanner. The device has a massive 6 inch IPS display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by the octa core Snapdragon 653 processor with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The Oppo F3 Plus has a 16 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing dual camera setup consisting of a 16 MP and 8 MP sensor. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 4000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.

Speaking about the launch Sky Li, Vice President and Managing Director of International Mobile Business, OPPO, said, “The black color offers a sleek and contemporary style that has been popular with smartphone users around the world. Most importantly, we want to give our customers the ability to personalize their F3 Plus by offering a variety of color options.”

OPPO F3 Plus specs:

6.0 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

1.8 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal memory

16 MP primary camera

16 MP front facing camera

8 MP secondary camera

Android v6.0.1 Marshmallow

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

4000 mAh battery

Oppo F3 Plus Price and Availability:

The handset priced at Rs. 30990. The phone will be available on Amazon and Flipkart. The handset is also available in Gold colour.