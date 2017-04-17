Xiaomi Mi Max 2 press renders leaked; USB Type-C port in tow

While we have been hearing quite a few rumours about the next generation Mi Max, the press renders of the handset have now surfaced.

The press renders of the alleged Xiaomi Mi Max 2 have surfaced giving the first look to the upcoming smartphone. For starters, the handset seems to have a slightly refreshed design and a few changes. The edges have been smoothly rounded off making it curved and easy to hold. More importantly, Xiaomi seems to be adding the USB Type-C port instead of the regular micro USB port.

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is said to retain the 6.44 inch display but would get a slightly bigger 5000 mAh battery. The handset is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 chipset. Also expected is a 16 MP rear facing camera and a front facing 5 MP camera. Xiaomi may unveil the device on April 19 alongside the flagship Mi 6.

