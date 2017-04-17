Late last week Samsung teased the upcoming launch of the flagship Galaxy S8 series in India. Now the company has sent out official press invites for the launch event.

Samsung has sent out press invites for its upcoming launch event scheduled for April 19. As mentioned earlier, the company is expected to introduce the flagship Galaxy S8. While the flagship is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, the Indian variant would be powered by the Exynos processor.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 flaunt a 5.8 inch Quad HD display. The handset flaunts a 12 MP dual pixel camera and a front facing 8 MP camera. The device would come loaded with the Bixby digital assistant with a dedicated button.

While there is still no official word on the pricing, sources in the know suggest that keeping in mind the market, Samsung would price the Galaxy S8 below the Rs. 50000 mark. We will bring you the live updates from the launch.