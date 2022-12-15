OPPO has announced two new foldable smartphones in its home market China and has announced that one of them will be launched in regions outside of China. The company has announced OPPO Find N2 and OPPO Find N2 Flip smartphones where N2 has a book-like foldable design and the N2 Flip has a clamshell design.

OPPO Find N2 Flip

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch internal display with 1080p Full HD screen resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The company says that the device is rated for 400,000 folds which means that it should easily last for 10 years if the user folds and unfolds it 100 times a day.

There’s also a 3.26-inch external display with 720 x 382 pixels screen resolution which can show a lot of different kind of stuff, including weather to notifications and also serve as a viewfinder for the camera. There’s a punch-hole cut out on top of the main display for housing the front-facing camera.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. In the camera department, there’s a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the device is powered by a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

OPPO Find N2

The successor of the Find N launched last year, the smartphone features a 7.1-inch internal display and a slightly bigger 5.54-inch secondary display. The company adds that the hinge is now 37 percent smaller and 36 percent lighter while its crease is 60 percent narrower and its screen is 34 percent lighter.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. As for the camera, there’s a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP telephoto sensor. There’s also a 32MP front-facing snapper for taking selfies.

It runs the Android 13 operating system with ColorOS 13 on top and is powered by a 4,520mAh battery that comes with support for 67W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge technology, which the company claims can fully charge the phone within 42 minutes.

OPPO Find N2 Flip specifications

Primary Display: 6.8-inch FHD+ E6 AMOLED display with 2520 × 1080 pixels resolution, 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 403 PPI, 21:9 aspect ratio, up to 1600nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB color gamut, UTG glass protection

6.8-inch FHD+ E6 AMOLED display with 2520 × 1080 pixels resolution, 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 403 PPI, 21:9 aspect ratio, up to 1600nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB color gamut, UTG glass protection Secondary Display: 3.26-inch AMOLED display with 720 × 382 pixels resolution, 30/60Hz refresh rate, 250 PPI, 17:9 aspect ratio, up to 900nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

3.26-inch AMOLED display with 720 × 382 pixels resolution, 30/60Hz refresh rate, 250 PPI, 17:9 aspect ratio, up to 900nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection CPU: MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor and MariSilicon X NPU

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor and MariSilicon X NPU GPU: Mali-G710 MC10 GPU

Mali-G710 MC10 GPU RAM: 8/12/16 GB LPDDR5 RAM

8/12/16 GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage: 256/512 GB UFS 3.1 storage

256/512 GB UFS 3.1 storage OS: Android 13 with ColorOS 13

Android 13 with ColorOS 13 Rear Camera: 50MP f/1.8 aperture, Sony IMX890 sensor + 8MP (112° ultra-wide) f/2.2 aperture

50MP f/1.8 aperture, Sony IMX890 sensor + 8MP (112° ultra-wide) f/2.2 aperture Front Camera: 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor

32MP Sony IMX709 sensor Battery: 4300mAh with 44W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge

OPPO Find N2 Specifications

Primary Display: 7.1-inch WUSXGA AMOLED display with 1792 × 1920 pixels resolution, 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 370 PPI, 8.4:9 aspect ratio, up to 1550nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB color gamut, UTG glass protection

7.1-inch WUSXGA AMOLED display with 1792 × 1920 pixels resolution, 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 370 PPI, 8.4:9 aspect ratio, up to 1550nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB color gamut, UTG glass protection Secondary Display: 5.54-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2120 × 1080 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 429 PPI, 9:8.4 aspect ratio, up to 1350nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

5.54-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2120 × 1080 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 429 PPI, 9:8.4 aspect ratio, up to 1350nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform and MariSilicon X NPU

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform and MariSilicon X NPU GPU: Adreno next-gen GPU

Adreno next-gen GPU RAM/ROM: 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB UFS 3.1 storage OS: Android 13 with ColorOS 13

Android 13 with ColorOS 13 Rear Camera: 50MP (primary wide-angle) f/1.8 aperture Sony IMX890 sensor + 48MP 115° ultra-wide f/2.2 aperture Sony IMX581 sensor + 32MP RGBW telephoto f/2.0 aperture, 2x zoom, Sony IMX709 sensor

50MP (primary wide-angle) f/1.8 aperture Sony IMX890 sensor + 48MP 115° ultra-wide f/2.2 aperture Sony IMX581 sensor + 32MP RGBW telephoto f/2.0 aperture, 2x zoom, Sony IMX709 sensor Front Camera: 32MP with f/2.4 aperture

32MP with f/2.4 aperture Battery: 4520mAh with 67W SUPERVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge

Pricing and Availability

OPPO Find N2 12GB + 256GB: 7,999 ($1,146) 16GB + 512GB: 8,999 ($1,290) Colors: Cloud White, Black, Pine Green

OPPO Find N2 Flip 8GB + 256GB: 5,999 yuan ($859) 12GB + 256GB: 6,399 yuan ($917) 16GB + 512GB: $6,999 ($1,003) Colors: Gold, Black, Purple

Availability: N2 from 23rd December and N2 Flip from 30th December in China

