As promised, OPPO has today launched its latest premium mid-range smartphone in the Indian market — OPPO Reno4 Pro. However, unlike the Chinese variant, the Indian version comes with some minor changes.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED 3D curved display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, a 92.01 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

Under the hood, the device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 SoC. This is different than the Chinese variant, which packs Snapdragon 765G chipset. The phone comes packed with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

There’s also a 3D Multi-Cooling System which comprises Graphite Tube Cooling Technology to manage the system temperature to ensure the smooth running of the device even during intense gaming.

While the Chinese variant has a triple-camera setup, the Indian model has a quad-camera setup. It consists of a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens, a 2 MP mono sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front side, there’s a 32 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

The smartphone runs the Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own ColorOS 7.2 custom user interface. The device is powered by a 4000 mAh battery and supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging technology.

The OPPO Reno4 Pro comes in Stary White and Silky Night. The phone is priced at ₹34,990 and will go on sale from 5th August.

OPPO Reno4 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ 3D 90Hz Super AMOLED curved display, 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 1,100 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

OPPO Reno4 Pro Price and Availability in India