OPPO continues the Reno series in India with the fourth generation of the Reno smartphones, the Reno4 Pro is the latest smartphone in its OPPO Reno4 series featuring an unprecedented 65W Super VOOC 2.0 fast charging technology in India.

The OPPO Reno4 Pro is the successor to the Reno3 Pro launched more than 3 months ago and it’s the latest upper mid-range smartphone by OPPO. Other highlights include the quad-camera setup, 3D curved screen design, and a punch-hole selfie camera. Here’s out OPPO Reno4 Pro review.

OPPO Reno4 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch E3 Super AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 × 1080 pixels), 20:9 aspect ratio, 1,100 nits brightness, 92.01% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

6.5-inch E3 Super AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 × 1080 pixels), 20:9 aspect ratio, 1,100 nits brightness, 92.01% screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection Software: ColorOS 7.2, Android 10

ColorOS 7.2, Android 10 CPU: 8 nm 2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core SoC

8 nm 2.3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core SoC GPU: Adreno 618 (500 MHz)

Adreno 618 (500 MHz) Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM

8 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 128 GB internal, expands via microSD card (dedicated slot)

128 GB internal, expands via microSD card (dedicated slot) Rear Camera: Quad Cameras, 48 MP main camera IMX586 with f/1.7 aperture, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Camera, 2 MP f/2.4 Macro Camera, 2 MP f/2.4 Mono Camera

Quad Cameras, 48 MP main camera IMX586 with f/1.7 aperture, 8 MP f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Camera, 2 MP f/2.4 Macro Camera, 2 MP f/2.4 Mono Camera Front Camera: 32 MP f/2.4 Selfie Camera IMX616

32 MP f/2.4 Selfie Camera IMX616 Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos, Hyper Boost

In-display fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos, Hyper Boost Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C port

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C port Battery: 4,000 mAh, 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge

4,000 mAh, 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge Colors: Starry Night, Silky White

Starry Night, Silky White Price: ₹34,990 (8 GB + 128 GB)

Design, Display & Build

The OPPO Reno4 Pro flaunts a bezel-less curved screen design that looks premium at first glance. The 6.5-inch E3 Super AMOLED 3D Borderless Sense Screen uses a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1,100 nits brightness, and as much as 92.01% screen-to-body ratio.

More to its design, the phone offers a very thin and lightweight design (7.7 mm & 161 grams), and it just feels amazing in the hands, the curved screen design resembles the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 8, and OnePlus 8 Pro design. The front offers a single punch-hole selfie camera while the Reno3 Pro offers a dual selfie camera setup.

The backside has a matte finish polycarbonate body with four cameras lined up in the queue that boasts a minimal camera bump which you can forget easily. OPPO has done a great job in the design department. The front side has a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

On the bottom, you will see USB type-C port, loudspeakers, 3.5 mm audio jack, and a microphone. The loudspeakers are single channel (mono), not stereo which we find inferior as compared to its predecessor, although it uses Dolby Atmos for better sound quality.

The top side has another microphone and a triple-slot SIM tray in which you will find two 4G microSD card slots and a microSD card slot. The right side has a power button in green, and the left side has two separate volume control.

Software & User Interface

OPPO’s new ColorOS 7 is now updated to version 7.2 and the OPPO Reno4 debuts with it. The ColorOS 7.2 is the latest version and it’s based on Android 10 with plenty of customized features. The security patch on the phone is dated 5th June 2020.

The ColorOS 7.2 is smooth and lag-free in our initial use, the UI feels light and responsive and adds new animations and visuals as you see on the ColorOS 7. From dark mode, to live wallpapers, Hyper Boost for gaming, Private Safe to secure data, and many other features are available to enhance the user experience.

The ColorOS 7.2 uses a TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display Certification to meet eye care standards and minimize the unnatural light that’s harmful to human eyes. In addition to that, the Eye Care Mode eliminates the perception of screen flickers and suited for those that read or watch a show at night before bedtime.

To know more about the ColorOS 7, visit our past reviews of the OPPO smartphones using it.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

About the internals, the phone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core CPU with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. There are no other storage and RAM variants available for the OPPO Reno4 Pro, although it uses a microSD card slot to expand the storage.

The specs here are close to a midranger, it’s equivalent to Snapdragon 730G smartphones. As compared to its predecessor, the Reno3 Pro, the performance has been improved since the CPU is faster, however, at the given price, you may find smartphones with even faster CPUs like the Snapdragon 765G on the OnePlus Nord, or the flagship chip Snapdragon 855 on the realme X3 as well as the Redmi K20 Pro.

Benchmarks indicate that the performance is similar to the OPPO Reno2, vivo X50, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, realme X2, and similar devices. Check out the benchmarks we have performed on the OPPO Reno4 Pro.

OPPO has put a new 3D Multi-cooling System for the first time on its smartphone which is a combination of Graphite Tube, Graphite Sheet, and Copper Foil Three-dimensional Cooling. This advanced cooling technology keeps the phone heat under control when you are gaming, watching videos, or charging.

For gaming, there’s nothing better than a flagship chip with a faster GPU like Adreno 650, you may pick a better GPU phone if you want a serious gaming device that gives you full performance. The OPPO Reno4 Pro does offer a decent gaming performance, but you may look for other devices in this range for better gaming performance.

Cameras

The cameras onboard are quad-setup using the state-of-the-art 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor being the main camera. The rest three cameras are 8 MP ultra-wide-angle, 2 MP macro, and 2 MP mono. The front side offers a single 32 MP selfie camera.

By looking at its camera configuration, what we have to say is the predecessor has a better on-paper quad-camera setup, the 64 MP quad cameras, and 13 MP secondary wide-angle camera differs here. In addition to that, the selfie camera setup is also degraded, there’s single versus dual, the predecessor Reno3 Pro offers dual selfie cameras.

When you see it, its 64 MP vs. 48 MP, 13 MP vs. 8 MP, and dual selfie cameras vs. single, this makes at least a marginal difference if you own a Reno 3 Pro. There’s no surprise that the Sony IMX586 has been used in several smartphones including the budget midranger Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The IMX586 sensor on the Reno4 Pro just fits its pricing and since it’s a flagship sensor from Sony, you may rely on its 48 MP camera performance. It’s also available on the recently launched OnePluls Nord as well as the flagship OnePlus 7 Pro.

The camera packs a host of features, video bokeh, monochrome video, wide-angle video, 960fps slow motion, Macro mode, Ultra Dark mode, Ultra Steady stable video, and more. The camera features are quite similar to that of the Reno3 Pro.

It does offer a 1080p video 60fps recording as well as 4K at 30fps, but no 60fps video, it would also be better if the OPPO added 2X zoom in the Portrait mode. Anyways, the image quality of the camera is exceptionally good, the overall photography is decent for its price.

Take a look at these camera samples taken from the OPPO Reno4 Pro cameras.

OPPO Reno4 Pro Camera Samples

Battery Life & Charging

On the battery side, the OPPO Reno4 Pro equips a 4,000 mAh battery with support for the OPPO’s super-fast charging 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge. As far as the charging is concerned, there’s no other smartphone to compete with the OPPO Reno4 Pro in this segment. The gaming flagship iQOO 3 priced at Rs 34,990 offers as much as 55W fast charging, but still OPPO Reno4 Pro is in the lead.

For its battery, there’s hardly any difference when compared to the Reno3 Pro, the battery lasts about 1.5 days to 2 days depending upon the usage. There are even phones with a larger battery, the Samsung Galaxy M31 with 6,000 mAh battery, and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max with 5,020 mAh battery.

The 65W fast charging is really fast, the OPPO Reno4 Pro takes about 36 minutes to charge the battery fully from 0% to 100%, and that gives the phone a plus one. The Reno3 Pro charges up to 80% in 40 mins. As of now, no other smartphone in India in this segment can compete with the Reno4 Pro fast charging technology.

Verdict

OPPO has done an amazing job in the design department, the 3D curved screen, the lightweight design, gives the phone a distinct look. The phone surprised us with its 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging, it charges fully in 36 minutes which is hard to compete with any other smartphone in this segment.

Moreover, the cameras performed well, thanks to its additional features to make it more versatile. If you own a Reno3 Pro, you may feel that the camera specs are inferior, there’s no dual-selfie camera on the front and the quad cameras are reduced to 48 MP.

The bright and crisp Super AMOLED display with 90 Hz display takes on the rivals. The Reno4 Pro also competes with the same-priced vivo X50 at Rs 34,990. However, the Snapdragon 720G could be a letdown for some, if not all, OPPO could at least used a 5G chip, the Snapdragon 765G which other smartphone manufacturers have already started using it, take the OnePlus Nord for instance.

The OPPO Reno4 Pro sounds great for its looks and features, as far as you are not looking for heavy performance and gaming. But if you are, you may look for something else that offers a flagship-grade performance at this price.

Strength

Amazing Bezel-Less Curved Design | Light In Weight

Unmatched 65W Fast Charging Technology | Charges Fully In 36 Minutes

Crisp & Bright 90 Hz AMOLED Display

Good 48 MP Camera Performance

Feature-Packed Cameras (Monochrome Video, 960fps Super Slow Motion, Ultra Steady Video)

Responsive Fingerprint Scanner

Dolby Atmos Support

microSD Card Support

Weakness