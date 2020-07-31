OPPO had launched its first smartwatch earlier this year in March, dubbed as OPPO Watch. Today, the company has launched an upgraded variant of the same in the Indian market, along with the OPPO Reno4 Pro smartphone.

The OPPO Watch comes in two sizes — 41mm and 46mm. The 41mm variant features a 1.6-inch curved AMOLED display with 320 x 360 pixels screen resolution while the larger 46mm variant has a 1.91-inch curved AMOLED panel offering 402 x 476 pixels screen resolution and 326 PPI pixel density.

Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset along with an Apollo co-processor. The device comes packed with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It also comes with support for eSIM connectivity.

It can track a wide range of workouts and comes with an AI-based fitness regime. The 46mm variant comes with a 5 ATM water resistance rating, while the 41mm variant is rated for 3 ATM.

It also has a sleep monitoring algorithm for tracking sleep patterns, along with 24×7 heart rate monitoring. It supports five different modes — fitness run, swimming, cycling, fat burn, and walking. There’s also GPS tracking to accurately track the outdoor run. It also offers a breathing app to help you relax.

The 41mm model of OPPO Watch is powered by a 300 mAh battery while the 46mm model packs 430 mAh battery. There’s also support for the proprietary Watch VOOC Flash Charge technology.

The smaller model comes in three color options — Black, Pink Gold, and Mist Silver while the larger variant will be available in two colors — Glossy Gold and Black. The 41mm variant costs ₹14,990 while the 46mm model is priced at ₹19,990. It will go on sale from 10th August.

Pricing and Availability in India