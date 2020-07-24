OPPO Watch powered by Wear OS to launch on 31st July

Earlier this year, in March, OPPO launched its first smartwatch called OPPO Watch which runs Android-powered OS with the ColorOS user interface on top. Now, the company has teased that it will launch yet another smartwatch on 31st July.

From the teaser shared by the company, it seems that the new OPPO Watch will be running Google’s Wear OS, which as the name indicates, is especially made for wearable devices. This hints that the upcoming smartwatch from OPPO will get a global release.

The design of the device showed in the teaser is also similar to the OPPO Watch that was launched a few months ago. So far, the company has not revealed what else is different in this upcoming wearable product.

The original OPPO Watch was launched in two sizes — 41mm and 46mm. The 41mm variant features a 1.6-inch curved AMOLED display with 320 x 360 pixels screen resolution while the larger 46mm variant has a 1.91-inch curved AMOLED panel offering 402 x 476 pixels screen resolution and 326 PPI pixel density.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2500 chipset along with an Apollo co-processor. The device automatically switches from the Qualcomm’s chipset to Apollo chipset for power saving mode. It packs 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

The smartwatch can track a wide range of workouts and comes with an AI-based fitness regime. The 46mm variant comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating, while the 41mm variant is rated for 3ATM. It also has a sleep monitoring algorithm for tracking sleep pattern, along with 24×7 heart rate monitoring.

It also comes with support for eSIM connectivity. As for the battery, the 41mm model is powered by a 300 mAh battery while the 46mm model packs 430 mAh battery. There’s also support for the proprietary Watch VOOC Flash Charge technology.

As for the specifications of the upcoming Wear OS-powered OPPO Watch, we don’t expect much changes in terms of specs and the device is most likely to be the international variant of the product that is China-exclusive so far. We will have to wait for a few more days to know about the phone’s pricing and availability.