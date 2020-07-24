Realme 6i goes official in India; features Helio G90T SoC, 6 GB RAM and quad rear cameras

Realme has today launched the Realme 6i smartphone in the Indian market as a cheaper model of the Realme 6 that was launched in March this year. The phone is a re-branded version of Realme 6s which was recently launched in Europe.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and offers a 90Hz refresh rate. It also has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass to protect against scratches.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC. It comes packed with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. There’s another model that packs 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

In the camera department, the smartphone features a quad-camera setup on the back that includes a 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel cameras. On the front side, it has a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

It comes with HyperBoost technology to enhance gaming performance. The device is running Android 10 operating system with Realme UI on top. It is powered by a 4,300mAh battery that supports 30W Flash Charge technology.

The 4 GB RAM model of Realme 6i is priced at ₹12,999 while the 6 GB RAM model costs ₹14,999. The smartphone will go on sale Eclipse Black and Lunar White colors from 31st July via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 6i Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection CPU: MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor

MediaTek Helio G90T 12nm processor GPU: Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU RAM: 4/6 GB LPPDDR4x RAM

4/6 GB LPPDDR4x RAM Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage; expandable up to 256 GB

64/128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage; expandable up to 256 GB OS: Android 10 with Realme UI

Android 10 with Realme UI Rear Camera: 48 MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP 119° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture + 2 MP mono sensor + 2 MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture

48 MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture + 8 MP 119° ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.3 aperture + 2 MP mono sensor + 2 MP 4cm macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C Battery: 4300 mAh with 30W Flash Charge fast charging

Realme 6i Pricing and Availability in India