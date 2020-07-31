Black Shark, Xiaomi-backed gaming smartphone maker, has today launched its latest smartphone, dubbed as Black Shark 3S. A few months ago, in March this year, the company had launched Black Shark 3 and 3 Pro smartphones.

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with MEMC intelligent motion compensation technology.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and not the newly announced Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. It packs up to 12 GB of RAM and comes with 512 GB of internal storage.

The company says that the phone has a mid-mounted motherboard design to ensure that it doesn’t get heated when holding the phone horizontally. It also comes with a liquid cooling system for better heat dissipation.

The device has a triple-camera setup on the back that consists of a 64 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 13 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.25 aperture and a 5 MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture to capture portrait shots.

On the front side, it comes with a 20 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. It runs the Android 10 operating system with Joy UI 12 on top along with Somatosensory motion control with built-in six kinds of actions and two-level sensitivity adjustments.

It also has Voice Control 2.0 for voice customization that offers volume adjustment, screenshots, screen recording, etc. with voice. There is also Screen pressure 4.0 for three-dimensional control and AI recognition technology.

The smartphone is powered by a 4720 mAh dual battery system and comes with support for 65W ultra-fast flash charging and 18W back magnetic charging support.

The Black Shark 3S comes in Black and Crystal Blue colors. The 12 GB + 128 GB model is priced at 3,999 yuan (~$573) while the 12 GB + 256 GB model costs 4,299 yuan (~$616). The top-end model with 12 GB + 512 GB is priced at 4,799 yuan (~$688). The phone is up for pre-order in China and will go on sale from 4th August.

Black Shark 3S Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and MEMC intelligent motion compensation technology

6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and MEMC intelligent motion compensation technology CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 650 GPU

Adreno 650 GPU RAM: 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM

12 GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage: 128/256/512 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage

128/256/512 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage OS: Android 10 with Joy UI 12

Android 10 with Joy UI 12 Rear Camera: 64 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.25 sensor + 5 MP camera with f/2.2 aperture for portrait shots

64 MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor with f/2.25 sensor + 5 MP camera with f/2.2 aperture for portrait shots Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.2 aperture

20 MP with f/2.2 aperture Others: In display fingerprint sensor, Dual 1217 super linear speakers

In display fingerprint sensor, Dual 1217 super linear speakers Connectivity: 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ax (2×2 MU-MIMO ), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ax (2×2 MU-MIMO ), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C Battery: 4720 mAh with 65W fast charging

Black Shark 3S Pricing and Availability