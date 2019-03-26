Oppo’s upcoming flagship smartphone Reno to come in four color options

Oppo recently announced that it will soon launch a new “Reno” flagship smartphone. The phone is expected to be a premium mid-range offering and its specifications were recently revealed through the Bluetooth SIG certification and Wi-Fi Alliance certification.

The OPPO Reno will be available in four different color options — Sea Green, Midnight Black, Pink, and Nebula Purple. The green and pink color variants seem to have a frosted glass finish while the Black and Purple options will have a mirror finish.

The smartphone will come with a sleek design with well-chamfered edges and 3D curved body. The company’s VP boasted about the phone’s impressive screen-to-body ratio too which is said to offer 93.1 percent screen-to-body that too without any kind of notches or cutouts.

According to the information revealed through Bluetooth SIG certification, the Oppo Reno, which carries model number CPH1917, features a 6.4-inch display that should probably support Full HD+ screen resolution.

As for the camera configuration, the phone will come with a 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup on the back and a 16-megapixel front-facing shooter. The device runs on the latest ColorOS v6.0 based on Android 9 Pie OS. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.0.

The top-end model, which could be the company’s flagship smartphone, is expected to come with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 10x hybrid zoom, and a 4065 mAh battery. To know for sure what the company is planning for the Reno lineup, we’ll have to wait for the official launch event to take place on 10th April.

