OPPO Reno3 Pro gets a price cut; now starts from Rs. 27,990 in India

OPPO launched the Reno 3 Pro in India back in March 2020 with a price tag of Rs.29,990 for the base variant that came with 128 GB of Storage. Later due to the increase in GST the Reno3 Pro got a price hike by Rs. 2000 which brought the starting price to Rs. 31,990. However, after a few months, the Reno3 Pro again got a price cut and was made available for its original launch price.

Now a few months after the original price reduction, OPPO has once again announced a new price cut on its Reno3 Pro series. The 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage variant for the Reno3 Pro will now be available for a price Rs. 27,990 whereas the higher-end variant that comes with 8 GB RAM / 256 GB storage will go for sale at Rs. 29,990. The new pricing applies to both offline stores and online e-commerce platforms so if you want to buy it from an offline store make sure you ask them about this deal.

In addition to this, customers can also take benefits of some bank offers as OPPO is offering a 10% cashback when you make a transaction with Bank of Baroda & Federal Bank credit cards. Users who want to buy the smartphone on EMI can also avail the EMI of INR 1333 with Bajaj Finserv from 12th to 31st August 2020.

To recall the specifications, the OPPO Reno3 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels. Under the hood, the device is powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio P95 SoC which is coupled with an IMG PowerVR GM9446 GPU. The device runs on ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 and packs a 4,025 mAh battery.

It also comes with support for 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging which enables the device to charge up to 50% within 20mins. When it comes to the camera department, the Reno3 Pro comes with a 64 MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture + an 8 MP 119.9-degree Ultra Wide Lens (with Macro lens) + a 13 MP telephoto lens and a 2 MP mono lens. On the front, there is a 44 MP camera + 2 MP depth of field sensor that takes care of your selfies and video calls.

We’ve already reviewed the OPPO Reno3 Pro. Do check it our before you make your purchase decision.