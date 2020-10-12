OPPO to launch its first Smart TV on 19th October

OPPO, which started off with smartphones, has now entered other segments as well. Now, the company is gearing up to enter the Smart TV market as well, just like many other smartphone brands.

The Chinese company has confirmed that it will be holding a launch event in its home market on 19th October to unveil its first Smart TV.

As per the reports, the company will be launching two models — a 55-inch model and a 65-inch model. Both the devices will feature a Quantum Dot display, which is claimed to offer improved color gamut, 120Hz refresh rate, and brighter colors.

The company had previously showcased a render of the upcoming TV which revealed that it will come with bezel-less or narrow bezels around the display. There’s also a pop-up camera on top, similar to the one we saw on the Huawei and Honor TVs.

Further, both the TV models have already passed the necessary certification process, including 3C and Bluetooth. We expect to get more details about the upcoming OPPO Smart TV in the coming days, ahead of the official launch.

It remains to be seen what the company has planned to offer in terms of features on this Smart TV. It is also not known if OPPO is planning to launch the Smart TV in the Indian market, but we expect that to happen given that most of its competitors, including Xiaomi, OnePlus, and others have Smart TV offerings in India.