Redmi Smart Band Review

Xiaomi has been launching a lot of products these days and a few days back the company launched the Redmi Smart Band budget fitness tracker in India. Before the Redmi Smart Band got its Indian release, Xiaomi had launched it in China back in April this year. It was priced at 99 Yuan in China however the price for the Redmi Smart Band in India is ₹1,599.

Talking about the specifications, the Redmi Smart Band comes with a 1.08-inch colored screen and along with that, it packs a 130mAh battery that offers up to 14 days of battery life. It comes with 5 different Sports Modes and also supports heart rate monitoring. Is the Redmi Smart Band worth your money? Let’s find out.

Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band Key Features

1.08-inch LCD touch screen color display

Bluetooth 5.0 LE support

5 sports modes

24/7 heart rate monitoring

Monitors fitness and tracks sleep

5ATM water-resistant

Weighs 13 grams

130 mAh battery

Design, Display & Specs

Talking about the design, the Redmi Smart Band comes with a rectangular-shaped design that looks really nice and quite different from the pill-shaped design that Xiaomi offers with its Mi Band series. It weighs just 13 grams and feels very light when you hold it in your hands.

As the Redmi Smart Band comes with support for direct charging the strap can be removed easily and the band can be directly hooked in the USB port for charging, no cables required. The strap is made with a material named thermoplastic elastomer and it feels very soft when you wear it in your hands.

It features a 1.08-inch rectangular TFT LCD color display with 128 x 220 pixels screen resolution, up to 200 nits brightness, and 2D tempered glass on top. Even though it’s not an AMOLED Display users can easily check the time and other activity data in direct sunlight if they are using the Redmi Smart Band on the max brightness. The display is good enough for its price and we had no issues with the touch too. The response time is good and you can easily scroll through the band menu to change the settings or activate the sports modes.

It’s nice to see that Xiaomi is offering a full touch screen color display at this price. Apart from this, The fitness band is rated 5ATM for water resistance up to 50 meters which means that it won’t be affected by your everyday spills and rains but not underwater, you should probably avoid swimming wearing it.

Features & UI

Speaking about the User Interface, the home screen shows you time, date, steps counter, and your battery percentage by default but this highly depends on the watch face you are using. The Redmi Smart Band uses the Xiaomi Wear App to connect with your device and comes with 50+ Inbuilt watch faces. Since this is a budget smart band you can’t create your custom watch faces and you have to settle with the ones you get in the app.

The Redmi Smart band comes with support for fitness and sleep tracking and all the data can be viewed in the App. It can also show you the Notifications directly on your smart band screen if you give it the required permissions from the Xiaomi Wear app. In addition to this, the Redmi Smart Band also comes with Music Control which allows you to change your songs straight from your wrist.

Scrolling from the Home screen takes you to the Status screen which shows you the number of calories you’ve burned in a day and along with that it also shows you your footsteps data. You can also see the Weather, Notifications, and choose between the different workout modes directly from the Band. The Redmi Smart Band comes with 5 Sports Modes which include Outdoor Running, Exercise, Cycling, Treadmill, and Fast Walking.

The stats you get on the Redmi Smart Band are accurate and there are no issues with syncing your data with the phone too. However, for some reason, we had trouble pairing this with the iPhone SE 2020 but the band easily connected with an Android device. Overall the app works perfectly on Android phones but the iOS version needs a lot of improvements. We won’t recommend you to buy this if you want to pair it with an iPhone.

Battery Life

The Redmi Smart Band comes with a 130 mAh battery and Xiaomi claims that it can last up to 14 days. However, this depends on how you use the Redmi Smart Band, and in our usage, we were easily able to get 9-11 days of battery life.

You have to plug the Redmi Smart Band directly into a Powerbank or laptop for charging and it takes about 2 hours for a full charge. The charging speed is slow however we can’t expect much at this price. Overall when it comes to the Battery Life the Redmi Smart Band surely doesn’t disappoint.

Verdict

The Redmi Smart Band is available for ₹1599 on Amazon India and Mi India Store and this is the best budget fitness band that you can get right now. Thanks to its impressive features and Touchscreen display it simply destroys rivals like Realme Band. If you are an Android user then simply go for it as this is the best fitness band that you can right now under ₹1600. However, if you are using an iPhone you should avoid this because the iOS App for the Redmi Smart Band isn’t that good.