How to change swipe actions in Gmail app [Android/iOS]

Swipe gestures have been around for a while and it has already integrated into several apps, the widely used Gmail app on Android uses the swipe gestures to archive the emails. Instead of using the default actions, you have the option to customize the Gmail swipe actions on your Android and it works for iOS devices too. Here’s how.

How to change swipe actions in Gmail [Android/iOS]

As you know the swipe gesture feature lets you swipe the mails in your inbox to quickly archive it, this action can be changed if you want it for other use, for example, swipe the mails to read or unread, or simply delete, all it needs is a simple swipe. Customizing the swipe actions in Gmail is easy, follow these simple steps.

Launch the Gmail app on your smartphone and log into your Gmail account if you haven’t already. Tap the Menu button i.e. three horizontal lines in the top left corner. Swipe to the bottom and tap Settings from the list. Tap on the General Settings while ignoring the multiple Gmail accounts at the bottom since we are changing the swipe actions which works the same for all accounts. Here, tap the Swipe actions as shown. This will configure swipe actions to quickly act on emails in the conversation list. Choose Left swipe or Right swipe action since both can be customized separately, tap Change to change the action. Choose the action you wish to keep from the list – Archie, Delete, Mark as read/unread, Move to, Snooze, and None.

Once you reconfigure your Gmail swipe action, it should work across the Gmail app for all accounts. So, now you know how to change swipe actions in the Gmail app.

There’s more you can do with the Gmail app, you can set a Gmail signature using your smartphone as well as disable the auto-downloading of Gmail attachments.

