OxygenOS 4.1.3 update rolling out to OnePlus 3 and 3T

After rolling out OxygenOS 4.1.0 update last month for the OnePlus 3 and 3T, OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS 4.1.3 update for both these smartphones.

Well, before you get your hopes high, let us tell you that this update is based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and doesn’t upgrade your phone to 7.1.2 Nougat. Besides, there aren’t any new features included in the update apart from the usual bug fixes and performance improvements.

Here’s the changelog:

Upgraded Android 7.1.1

Added expanded screenshots

Improved picture taking of moving objects with blur reduction

Improved video stability when recording

Improved WiFI connectivity

Improved bluetooth connectivity

Fixed Instagram swiping bug

Fixed hardware buttons malfunction bug

Increased system stability

General bug fixes

Well, this changelog is kind of misleading. Firstly, the OnePlus 3 and 3T already got bumped up to Android 7.1.1 Nougat with the OxygenOS 4.1.0 update that was rolled out last month. Besides, expanded screenshots and other improvements too were a part of the 4.1.0 update. However, what’s actually new is the fix for Instagram swiping bug and the fix for hardware button malfunctioning.

Also, when we checked for update on our OnePlus 3, we were surprised to see OxygenOS 4.1.1 update (refer picture above) instead of 4.1.3 that’s currently being rolled out. Moreover, the changelog of 4.1.1 update is similar to that of the 4.1.3 update.

Speaking of the 4.1.3 update itself, as always, it’s being rolled out incrementally over-the-air and will take a week or two before it reaches your device. However, if you don’t get an update notification even after that, you can check for the update manually by heading to the Settings > System updates menu.

Source 1, 2