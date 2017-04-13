Motorola Moto C and Moto C Plus press renders surface online

We have already seen the leaked press renders of Moto E4 and Moto Z2 that surfaced online. Well now, we are getting a look at the press renders of Moto C and Moto C Plus which are said to be Motorola’s cheapest smartphones ever.

The Moto C and Moto C Plus both look the same, however, the Moto C Plus looks a bit thinner than the Moto C. Having said that, the Moto C doesn’t have a camera bump at the back while the Moto C Plus does. At the back you can see the speaker grille, Motorola’s M logo and primary camera with LED flash, whereas, on the front, you can see the capacitive navigation keys below the display along with the secondary camera above it accompanied by LED flash.

The specifications of the Moto C and Moto C Plus had leaked online yesterday along with a press render of the Moto C Plus which was way more clearer and colorful than today’s render. Going by yesterday’s render, it seems that the device sports polycarbonate plastic back.

Yesterday’s leak also suggested that the Moto C series smartphones would be the cheapest Motorola smartphones ever. Cheaper than the Moto E series as well. Both the Moto C and Moto C Plus would sport a 5-inch display, however, the former would have FWVGA resolution whereas the latter would boast HD resolution.

Furthermore, both the devices would be powered by MediaTek chipsets. Also, while the Moto C Plus will be a 4G LTE device, the Moto C will have two variants – 3G and 4G. Also, the Moto C would come with a 5 MP camera at the back along with a 2 MP camera on the front, and, the Moto C Plus would come with an 8 MP camera at the back while having a 2 MP camera on the front. Both these devices would be offered in black, red, white and gold colors.

Well, going by today’s leaked renders, it seems Motorola has lots of smartphones lined up for launch this year. As of now, there’s no information as to when Motorola will launch a certain device, however, until then, the leaks of these devices will keep pouring in on the Internet.

