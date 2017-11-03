OxygenOS 4.5.14 update rolling out to OnePlus 5 with Airtel VoLTE support

Around three weeks ago, OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS 4.5.13 update for the OnePlus 5. Now, the company has started rolling out OxygenOS 4.5.14 for this 2017 flagship.

Before you get your hopes high, let us tell you that the OxygenOS 4.5.14 update doesn’t bring along Oreo to the OnePlus 5. It’s still based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. However, it does come along with some additions, improvements, and as always, bug fixes.

Here’s what OxygenOS 4.5.14 update comes with:

Supported Airtel VoLTE in India

Supported Band 66 of Freedom in Canada

Fixed Wi-Fi WPA2 security issue

Optimized battery usage in some cases

Optimized GPS accuracy

General bug fixes

The OxygenOS 4.5.14 update is being rolled out incrementally over-the-air, hence, it will be at least a week or so before it reaches all the units. However, you can still check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > System updates menu.

Have you got the update already? If yes, do let us know if you experience any differences in battery performance.

Source