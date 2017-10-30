Android Oreo based OxygenOS Open Beta update 26 and 17 now available for OnePlus 3 and 3T

More than two weeks ago, OnePlus released OxygenOS Open Beta update 25 and 16 for OnePlus 3 and 3T respectively that was based on Android Oreo. Now, the company has rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta 26 and 17 for both these smartphones.

Both these open beta updates are based on Android Oreo, however, they don’t come along with any new features. Rather, the updates come with some bug fixes and improvements. OnePlus claims to have improved to Wi-Fi and data connectivity issue and also says to have improved the performance of NFC.

However, there are some known issues as well like fingerprint actions being slower than usual and ongoing optimization of performance and compatibility of third-party apps.

Here’s what OxygenOS Open Beta update 26 and 17 bring along:

User Feedback app is back. You can now continue sending bug reports via the app again

Improved Wifi and Data connectivity

Improved performance of NFC

Improved stability of Picture in Picture. Hence, apps that are supported by PiP are less likely to cause a reboot

Reduced likelihood of device heating up in certain circumstances

Fixed issue of missing voicemail tab in dialer

Other general bug fixes include things like the Notification dot issue, ambient display issues, random reboots, available storage calibration, and many other smaller issues.

Known issues include fingerprint actions being slower than usual, and, ongoing optimization of performance and compatibility of third-party apps.

These open beta updates are being rolled out over-the-air, and as always, you will only receive them on your device if you already have a beta build flashed to it. If you are on the stable build and want to try out this update, you can head over to the Source link below for installation instructions.

Download Links: OxygenOS Open Beta update 26 for OnePlus 3 | OxygenOS Open Beta update 17 for OnePlus 3T

Source