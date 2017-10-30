Nokia 2 specs leaked ahead of expected October 31 India launch

We have been hearing of Nokia 2 since more than a month. Last week, the smartphone popped up on a US retailer’s website, and, it also certified by Bluetooth SIG. We have already seen press renders of Nokia 2 so we do know what the smartphone will look like. What didn’t know much about was the phone’s hardware. Of course, there were rumors about it, but nothing concrete. Well, thanks to the phone’s listing on a benchmarking website, we now what the Nokia 2 will have under the hood.

The Nokia 2 popped up on AnTuTu with model number TA-1035. According to AnTuTu, the phone’s powered by Snapdragon 212 SoC that’s coupled with 1 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 304 GPU. It has an 8 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front.

There’s 8 GB of internal storage, however, we are pretty sure you will be able to expand the storage via microSD card. The AnTuTu listing didn’t reveal the size of the display, but, it did reveal that the screen has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels.

As you can see, the Nokia 2 is an entry-level smartphone, and needless to say, will be priced lower than the Nokia 3 which is cheapest Nokia smartphone currently available. HMD Global, who owns the license for Nokia brand of smartphones and tablets, has scheduled an event on October 31 in India.

The invite to the event didn’t reveal anything about the phone that will be launched in India, however, we might see the Nokia 2 being launched in the country. The company might also launch the Nokia 7 that was launched more than a week ago in China.

