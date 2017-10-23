HMD Global schedules an event on October 31 in India, could launch the Nokia 7

HMD Global, the company who holds the license of Nokia brand for phones and tablets, has scheduled an event in India on October 31. The company has also started sending out the press invites to the media for the same.

The invite doesn’t reveal which phone HMD Global is going to launch in India on October 31. All it says is “HMD Global invites you to an exclusive gathering to unveil the next milestone for Nokia phones“.

Well, even though HMD hasn’t revealed which phone it’s going to launch in India on October 31, it’s very likely that the company will launch the Nokia 7 that was unveiled last week in China. The Nokia 7 is a mid-range smartphone that’s powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC and paired with 4 or 6 GB RAM.

It sports a 5.2-inch Full-HD display that’s kept on by a 3000 mAh battery. For photography, it has 16 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. In terms of storage, there’s 64 GB of internal space, however, you can expand the storage up to 128 GB if you want.

Apart from the Nokia 7, chances are that HMD Global might also launch the rumored Nokia 2 which is an entry-level smartphone. Moreover, we also can’t the deny the possibility of HMD Global launching a 4G variant of the new Nokia 3310 on October 31.

As you can see, there aren’t much details available right now regarding which phone HMD Global will launch on October 31 in India. Hence, all we can do right now is speculate.

Which phone do you think will HMD Global launch in India on October 31?