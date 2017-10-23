OPPO R11s with bezel-less design and dual rear cameras to be unveiled on November 2

After unveiling the R11 back in June this year, Chinese manufacturer OPPO is all set to unveil the R11s next month. The company through its Weibo account has shared a teaser image which reveals that the OPPO R11s will be unveiled on November 2.

OPPO has also shared some images of what look like Chinese actors and actresses on Weibo along with an OPPO smartphone in their hand which is the R11s. All of them are holding the R11s in a way which only flaunts the back of the phone which reveals the dual camera setup. Going by these images, the back of the R11s is similar to that of the R11.

However, according to the rumors, the front of the R11s won’t look like the R11 because it’s said to flaunt bezel-less design which will make the bezels above and below the display smaller.

Having said that, the R11s isn’t the only phone that OPPO is going to unveil on November 2. This Chinese manufacturer is also going to announce the OPPO F5 in India on the same day which will also flaunt bezel-less design, but, will have dual cameras on the front instead of back.

