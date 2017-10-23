OPPO R11s specs leak online ahead of launch

OPPO is all set to unveil the R11s on November 2 in China. While that’s more than a week from now, its specifications have surfaced online, giving us an idea of what to expect from this smartphone.

The OPPO R11s has been listed on popular benchmarking website AnTuTu which has revealed key specifications of this smartphone. According to AnTuTu, the R11s is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC that’s paired with 4 GB RAM and backed by Adreno 512 GPU.

The phone has 64 GB of internal storage, and, we hope there will be an option to expand the storage via microSD card. That said, the AnTuTu listing further says that the device has two 20 MP cameras, and, has a display that has a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. Well, this confirms that the display has an aspect ratio of 18:9, and, the phone will flaunt a bezel-less design.

Also, while AnTuTu listing doesn’t reveal whether those two 20 MP cameras are at the back or on the front, the posters shared by OPPO through its Weibo handle confirm that the phone has dual camera setup on the back.

Moreover, those posters also reveal that the R11s has a fingerprint scanner at the back, unlike the R11 having it on the front housed on the home button, like the OnePlus 5.

OPPO R11s Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: ColorOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat

ColorOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LCD display

6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) LCD display Rear Camera: 20 MP + 16 MP or 20 MP + 20 MP with LED flash

20 MP + 16 MP or 20 MP + 20 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP

20 MP Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Other: Fingerprint Scanner at the back

Fingerprint Scanner at the back Battery: Around 3000 mAh

There are also rumors of OPPO unveiling the R11s Plus alongside the R11s which will have 6 GB RAM and 4000 mAh battery. Also, alongside unveiling the R11s on November 2 in China, OPPO is also going to announce the F5 in India. It has specs similar to the R11s, but, has dual camera setup at the front instead of back.

