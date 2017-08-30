Panasonic P77 16 GB storage variant with 4G VoLTE launched in India for ₹5299

Back in September last year, Panasonic launched its budget smartphone P77 in India. It came with 8 GB of internal storage, which these days, isn’t enough at all. Hence, this Japanese manufacturer has launched a new variant of the P77 in India with double storage.

Panasonic has launched the 16 GB internal storage variant of the P77 in India for ₹5299. Apart from the difference in the amount of internal storage, there’s no other difference between the 8 GB and 16 GB storage variants. Of course, even 16 GB of internal storage is nothing in 2017, hence, you also have an option to expand the storage up to 32 GB via microSD card

The Panasonic P77 is powered by MediaTek’s MTK6735P quad-core processor that’s paired with 1 GB RAM. It runs Android 5.1 Lollipop and sports a 5-inch HD display. For photography, it comes with an 8 MP snapper at the back along with a 2 MP snapper on the front.

“Our association with Flipkart has always helped us to reach out to our customers. The upgraded version of P77 with 4G Technology and 16GB ROM available at Rs. 5299/- is one of the most wallet friendly offers from Panasonic.” said Pankaj Rana, Business Head – Mobility Division, Panasonic India.

Panasonic P77 specifications:

CPU: 1.0 GHz MediaTek MTK6735P quad-core processor

1.0 GHz MediaTek MTK6735P quad-core processor RAM: 1 GB

1 GB Operating System: Android 5.1 Lollipop

Android 5.1 Lollipop Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display

5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display Rear Camera: 8 MP with LED flash

8 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 2 MP

2 MP Internal Storage: 8/16 GB

8/16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card SIM: Hybrid Slot (Micro – SIM + Nano – SIM / Micro – SIM + microSD card)

Hybrid Slot (Micro – SIM + Nano – SIM / Micro – SIM + microSD card) Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Colors: White, Grey

White, Grey Battery: 2000 mAh

The Panasonic P77 with 16 GB internal storage is available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart.