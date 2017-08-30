OyxgenOS 4.5.10 update rolling out to OnePlus 5 with improvements to camera and more

For a smartphone that was launched just two months ago, the OnePlus 5 has received quite a lot of updates. Earlier this month, OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS 4.5.8 update to the OnePlus 5 that brought in EIS support for 4K video recording, and now, the company is rolling out OxygenOS 4.5.10 update for this 2017 OnePlus flagship.

The OxygenOS 4.5.10 update doesn’t come with any new features, rather, it comes with some optimizations and bug fixes, especially in the camera department. With this update, OnePlus says that the photo noise has been reduced, and, it has improved the overall camera stability. The company also says that it has improved the call functionality for those on Reliance Jio’s network.

Here’s what the OxygenOS 4.5.10 update brings to OnePlus 5:

Photo noise reduction

Improved Camera stability

60 fps video noise and texture improvements

Added country information of photographers in Shot on OnePlus

Fixed accidental touches after hanging up

Improved Jio call functionality

Fixed display issue on calling screen

Improved WiFi stability

Fixed clarity issue of videos taken by SnapShot app

Fixed display issue of new font

Fixed scrolling issue of Play Music

Also, if you are wondering about the OxygenOS 4.5.9 update, then let us tell you there’s no word from OnePlus regarding it. It seems the company just skipped that update and we are unsure of the reasons behind it.

Speaking of the 4.5.10 update, it weighs 85 MB and is rolling out incrementally over the air which means that it will be rolling out to a smaller number of users first with wider roll out commencing soon. That said, you should be able to get the update on your OnePlus 5 within a week. However, if you still don’t get it after a week, we suggest you check for it manually by going to the Settings > System updates menu.

Source