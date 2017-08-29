Moto G5 Plus 4 GB RAM variant gets a price cut in India
Today, Motorola launched two new smartphones in India – the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus. Both these smartphones were announced earlier this month and come with some improvements over the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus. Well, following the launch of the Moto G5S Plus in the country, Motorola India has now reduced the price of Moto G5 Plus.
The Moto G5 Plus was launched in India back in March this year. The company had launched two variants of the Moto G5. The 3 GB RAM variant came with 16 GB internal storage and the 4 GB RAM variant came with 32 GB internal storage. The former was launched for ₹14,999 with the latter carrying a price tag of ₹16,999.
Well, Motorola has reduced the price of the 4 GB RAM variant, and, it will now be available for ₹14,999. This isn’t the first time Motorola has reduced the price of the Moto G5 Plus though. Having said that, the price cut hasn’t come into effect yet on Flipkart and Amazon India as it’s still listed with a price tag of ₹15,999 on both the e-commerce websites.
This price cut also makes sense as the Moto G5S Plus launched today is priced at ₹15,999. Moreover, there also aren’t any major differences between the Moto G5 Plus and the Moto G5S Plus, as the latter comes with a slightly larger display and dual rear cameras.
Hence, if you are confused between purchasing the Moto G5 Plus and Moto G5S Plus, we suggest you go for the latter.
Motorola Moto G5 Plus specifications:
- CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor
- RAM: 3/4 GB
- GPU: Adreno 506
- Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat
- Display: 5.2-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass 3
- Rear Camera: 12 MP Dual Auto-focus with dual-LED flash
- Front Camera: 5 MP wide-angle lens with Display Flash
- Internal Storage: 16 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 4 GB RAM)
- External Storage: Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, Wi-Fi
- SIM: Dual SIM
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Water-repellent nano coating
- Colors:Lunar Gray, Fine Gold
- Battery: 3000 mAh with Turbo Charging
2 Comments on "Moto G5 Plus 4 GB RAM variant gets a price cut in India"
They have to. They just released the next version of this mobile. In order to survive in the market, they’ve to lower the price
that has to happen since the much better G5s plus with better cameras, display and built is selling for only 1k higher!!