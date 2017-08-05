OnePlus rolling out OxygenOS 4.5.8 update to OnePlus 5 after 4.5.7 update was withdrawn

Earlier this week, OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS 4.5.7 update to the OnePlus 5 which brought in EIS support for 4K video recording, new OnePlus font, updated security patch along with some bug fixes. However, soon after the users updated their OnePlus 5 units, they started complaining of gaming stutter issue as a result of which the 4.5.7 update was withdrawn. Well, the company is now rolling out OxygenOS 4.5.8 update with a fix for the stutter issue.

The 4.5.8 update is almost similar to the 4.5.7 update, however, like we said, OnePlus says that they have fixed the gaming stutter issue with this update. Moreover, some users were facing battery drain issue on Reliance Jio network. Well, OnePlus has fixed that as well with this update.

Here’s what the OxygenOS 4.5.8 update brings to OnePlus 5:

Introducing the all new OnePlus Slate font

Added EIS for 4K video recording

Updated Android security patch level to 1st July 2017

Wi-Fi connectivity improvements

Standby battery enhancements

Fixed occasional sound leaks in the speakers when using earphones

Fixed camera shutter sound bug in silent mode for Indian region

Fixed occasional stutters when playing games

Fixed battery drain for Jio users

Like the last update, the 4.5.8 update is incrementally rolled out over the air which means only a few users will get it right away with the update reaching all the units within a week. Also, unlike the previous update which was 310 MB in size, the 4.5.8 update weighs in at 49 MB.

The update should reach your OnePlus 5 unit within a week, but, you can also check for it manually by heading to the Settings > System updates menu.

Source