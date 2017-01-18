Panasonic RP- BTS50 Bluetooth sports earphones launched for Rs. 8999

Keeping with the rising demand for Bluetooth earphones, Panasonic has now launched the Panasonic RP- BTS50 Bluetooth sports earphones.

Panasonic has announced the launch of the Panasonic RP- BTS50 Bluetooth sports earphones, which offer an uncompromising sound quality with an aesthetic design, waterproofing technology and safety lighting. The earpiece is a perfect training partner for individuals working out at a gym, cycling or running.

The Panasonic RP- BTS50 Bluetooth sports earphones have a round-the-ear 3D-Flex Hanger which can be freely bent, providing a comfortable and optimal fit. The earphones are also embedded with blue LED lights on the edges to provide security to runners during night. It also has IPX5 which protect the earphones from sweat and heavy showers. The earphones are priced at Rs. 8999.

Speaking about the launch, Gaurav Ghavri, Product Head, Panasonic India, said, “At Panasonic India, we have a varied range of headphones that fit every lifestyle needs; from high-end audiophiles to fashion-conscious, active and fitness-focused consumers who want quality audio products everywhere they go. Owing to the growing demand for headphones while exercising, Panasonic has introduced the latest RP- BTS50 which comes with waterproofing technology and safety lighting customized for the fitness enthusiast, thus helps in bringing clarity to the music.”