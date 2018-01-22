Paytm for Business app launched for merchants and business partners

The Paytm app became quite popular in India since demonetization in late 2016. The app lets you carry out various transactions digitally, right from doing a mobile recharge to booking train ticket to even paying bills. Now, the company has launched the Paytm for Business app especially for merchants and business partners.

This Paytm for Business app lets merchants and business partners track the payments instantly while also letting them track settlements made to their back accounts. Besides, it also lets them generate their QR code to print it and put it outside their shops so that customers can scan it and make the payments quickly.

That said, merchants can also check the details of every transaction on daily, weekly and monthly basis, and, information pertaining to estimated time of bank settlement and UTR numbers of daily bank settlement is also easily accessible. Furthermore, the app also lets business owners accept payments instantly for 0% commission.

“We are committed to building the best payments infrastructure for our Merchant partners. Our Paytm for Business app is another step towards simplifying payments for the country’s vast and diverse business partner community. It will make managing day-to-day business operations simpler for our partner merchants and offer them the peace of mind that comes with having a dependable one-stop solution. All needs ranging from seamless acceptance of various payment modes to day-wise settlement summary have been taken care of.” said Kiran Vasireddy, COO, Paytm.

If you are a merchant or a business partner, you can download the Paytm for Business app for free from the Google Play Store.

Download Link: Paytm for Business