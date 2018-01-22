Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 might be launched in India next month

Just over a year ago, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 4 in India which has turned out to be highly successful for the company in India. And, everyone’s eagerly waiting for Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 4 successor, which would be called the Redmi Note 5. Well, the company hasn’t launched the Redmi Note 5 yet, even in China, however, we might see this smartphone debuting in India next month.

While replying to an Indian blogger on Twitter, Clinton Jeff – Product PR Lead at Xiaomi India – said that the company has plans to launch a new smartphone in India next month. While Jeff didn’t reveal much, it’s safe to assume that Xiaomi will indeed launch the Redmi Note 5 in India next month.

Next month is going to be lit 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Clinton Jeff (@clintonjeff) January 19, 2018

However, it remains to be seen whether the Redmi Note 5 will actually be a new device, or will just be a re-branded Redmi 5 Plus which was launched in China earlier last month. Late last month, a MIUI Forum Super Moderator had said that Xiaomi has decided to drop the Note branding, and, the Redmi 5 Plus is actually the Redmi Note 5.

Well, if Xiaomi launches the Redmi Note 5 as a re-branded Redmi 5 Plus in India, it can turn out to be disappointing for many, especially because it is powered by the same Snapdragon 625 chip that powers the Redmi Note 4. And hence, the only major differentiating factor between both the Redmi Note 4 and Redmi Note 5 would be the 18:9 display.

That said, we might see Xiaomi launching the Redmi 5 Plus in India while also launching the Redmi Note 5 with an 18:9 display and better specs. It’s too early to jump to any conclusions right now, and hence, all we can do is wait for Xiaomi to share more information.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus Specifications