OnePlus opens its first authorized offline store in Mumbai

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus, which is a sub-brand of OPPO, is quite popular in India. The company sells its products in the country through Amazon India as well as OnePlusStore.in. However, in a bid to expand its offline presence in India, OnePlus back in September last year teamed up with Croma Retail Stores to sell the OnePlus 5 across the country. And now, the company has opened its first authorized offline store in India.

OnePlus has opened its first authorized offline store in Mumbai in order to complement their online first business strategy. At this store in Mumbai, customers will be able to check out OnePlus smartphones and get a hands-on experience of the product before buying it. Something that’s not possible when they buy it from Amazon or OnePlus’ website.

“The new ‘OnePlus Authorised Store’ is designed to complement our online first business strategy and also attract new users, while serving as a destination for our fast-growing community to experience and purchase OnePlus products” said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India.

Well, those visiting this OnePlus store in Mumbai will also be offered a pair of Bullets (V2) earphones worth ₹1199 for free upon purchasing any OnePlus smartphone. However, this offer is only available for early buyers.

That said, the OnePlus 5T Lava Red variant which went on sale in India last week will also be available for purchase at this store in Mumbai alongside the regular Midnight Black color variant.

Do check out our OnePlus 5T review if you are planning to buy it.