WhatsApp Business app expected to roll out in India this week

The WhatsApp Business app which was announced in September last year was finally launched by the company last week. The app is currently only available on Android in Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, the U.K. and the U.S., and is unavailable in Brazil and India – the countries where over 80% of small businesses use WhatsApp to communicate with customers and grow their business. Well, having said that, WhatsApp has confirmed to MobiGyaan that we can expect the WhatsApp Business app to reach India this week.

“As communicated earlier in our blogpost, WhatsApp Business was made available starting 18 Jan and free to download on Google Play in Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, the U.K. and the U.S. This app will be rolling out around the world (including India) in the coming weeks, and, considering it is a phased out roll-out, we can say that starting this week, we can expect the app to reach India” a WhatsApp spokesperson told MobiGyaan.

The WhatsApp Business app is a standalone app that’s developed especially for small businesses to help them communicate with their customers more easily and efficiently.

The WhatsApp Business app comes with features like Quick Replies, Away Messages (auto-responder) and Message Statistics tool. However, one of the biggest highlight of this app are different account types. This app features account types like Verified, Confirmed and Business Account that helps customers know how authentic a certain business is.

Here’s what these account types mean:

Verified – WhatsApp has verified that an authentic brand owns this account. A verified account has a green checkmark badge in its profile.

– WhatsApp has verified that an authentic brand owns this account. A verified account has a green checkmark badge in its profile. Confirmed – WhatsApp has confirmed that the phone number of this account matches the phone number for this business. A confirmed account has a gray checkmark badge in its profile.

– WhatsApp has confirmed that the phone number of this account matches the phone number for this business. A confirmed account has a gray checkmark badge in its profile. Business account – This account is using the WhatsApp Business app, but hasn’t been confirmed nor verified by WhatsApp. A business account has a gray question mark badge in its profile.

Like we already said, the WhatsApp Business app is currently only available for Android users, but, we expect it to be available on iOS soon. Moreover, the app will be rolled out to more countries in the coming weeks.

You can click here to know more about WhatsApp Business app.

Download Link: WhatsApp Business on Android