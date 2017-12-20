Is Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus actually the Redmi Note 5?

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 4 in India back in January this year, and, this smartphone has turned out to be highly successful in the country, with Xiaomi having sold over 5 Million units of it till now. Well, Mi Fans have been eagerly waiting for Xiaomi to launch its successor – the Redmi Note 5 – however, it looks like there may not be a Redmi Note 5 after all, or it will probably be launched with a different name.

Well, according to a MIUI Forum Super Moderator who goes by the name mitch002, Xiaomi has already announced the Redmi Note 5, and it’s none other than the Redmi 5 Plus. The Redmi 5 Plus was launched earlier this month in China along with Redmi 5. Both these smartphones sport bezel-less design and run MIUI 9.

Here’s what Super Moderator mitch002 said in a forum post, “The wait is finally over, Xiaomi has finally decided to release the Redmi Note 5, wait!!! I heard its called the Redmi 5 Plus? No kidding?? There was a name change? Well yes folks, the 2 new Redmi Note sized phones are named Redmi 5 for the 5.7″ and Redmi 5 Plus for the 5.99″. What will happen to the successor of the Redmi 4X which is supposed to be a 5″ Redmi 5? No one knows, but as of the moment, Xiaomi has decided to drop the Note name on their 5.7″ sized budget phones.“

Well, even though this information comes from a Super Moderator, we will wait it out till there’s some information from Xiaomi itself before coming to any conclusion, especially because the Redmi Note 4 and the Redmi 5 Plus are both powered by Snapdragon 625. That said, if the Redmi 5 Plus is indeed the Redmi Note 5 and a successor to the Redmi Note 4, then we might see Xiaomi launching it in India sometime next month.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus Specifications