Gionee A1 Lite and A1 Plus get price cut in India, here’s how much they cost now

Back in July this year, Chinese smartphone brand Gionee launched the Gionee A1 Plus in India with a price tag of ₹26,999. And then in August, the company launched the A1 Lite for ₹14,999. Well, the price of both these smartphones have now come down as Gionee has announced a price cut for them in the country.

The Gionee A1 Lite has received a price cut of ₹1000 in India whereas the A1 Plus has received a price cut of ₹3000, which now translates to a price of ₹13,999 and ₹23,999 for A1 Lite and A1 Plus respectively. That said, customers are also offered additional 60 GB of data with A1 Lite by Airtel and A1 Plus by Reliance Jio. Moreover, customers are also offered Paytm Cashback Vouchers.

Gionee A1 Lite Specifications

1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6753V/WA octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

Black, Gold Battery: 4000 mAh

Gionee A1 Plus Specifications

2.5 GHz Helio P25 octa-core processor RAM: 4 GB

Black, Mocha Gold Battery: 4550 mAh with Fast Charging

Well, with the price of the Gionee A1 Lite and A1 Plus now reduced, do you think either of them are worth buying? Which other smartphone would you rather buy for that much money?