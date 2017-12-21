Smartphone brand 10.or (pronounced as tenor) forayed into the Indian smartphone market with the launch of 10.or E back in early September. Later same month, the company also launched the 10.or G. Now, further expanding its portfolio of smartphones in India, the company has launched the 10.or D smartphone.

While the 10.or E and 10.or G were developed in partnership with Huaqin Technology, the 10.or D has been developed in partnership with Longcheer. And, it’s a part of Amazon India’s ‘Crafted for Amazon’ programme which consists of products made for India and made in India.

The 10.or D, like the 10.or E, is a budget smartphone, and, it’s powered by the Snapdragon 425 SoC that’s laced with 2 or 3 GB RAM. The 2 GB RAM variant comes with 16 GB of internal storage whereas the 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage.

The 10.or D sports a 5.2-inch display that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels, and, it boots up to stock version of Android 7.1.2 Nougat. The company has also promised Android Oreo upgrade, however, the timeline for its roll out hasn’t been shared yet.

For photography, the 10.or D comes with a 13 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. There’s also a fingerprint scanner at the back which the company says can unlock the smartphone in 0.2 seconds.

That said, the 10.or D ships with a 3500 mAh battery which is said to offer up to 70 hours of MP3 playback time, up to 25 hours of talktime, and, up to 10 hours of web browsing.

10.or D Specifications

CPU: 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor

2/3 GB GPU: Adreno 308

Android 7.1.2 Nougat (upgradeable to Android 8.0 Oreo) Display: 5.2-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) LCD display

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP

16 GB (with 2 GB RAM), 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM) External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB, FM Radio USB OTG

Fingerprint Scanner, Dirac Speaker Battery: 3500 mAh

10.or D Price in India and Availability