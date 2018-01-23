WhatsApp Business app for Android now available in India for SMEs

WhatsApp Business app, which was just launched just a few days ago, is now available India for small and medium businesses. Earlier it was only available through the BETA program for selected testers, you can head over to the Google Play and download WhatsApp business.

The WhatsApp Business app is a standalone app made for small and medium businesses to help them communicate with their customers efficiently. The WhatsApp Business is more focused on business, hence, the app will offer business tools and features.

The WhatsApp Business app comes with features like Quick Replies, Away Messages (auto-responder) and Message Statistics tool. The main feature of this app is the account types such as Verified, Confirmed, and Business Account that will keep the authenticity of a certain business.

WhatsApp Business app, just like the regular WhatsApp, offers privacy features for the profile photo, about information, status, enable read receipts, and block contacts. Furthermore, other features include voice and video calls, live location, and end-to-end encryption for all the messages.

As mentioned earlier, the WhatsApp Business app is available on Android platform as of now. Expect it to be available on iOS platform soon and rolling out to more countries in the coming weeks.