Paytm now lets users check train PNR status after booking tickets

Paytm, the digital payments platform which lets you make bill payments, do mobile recharges, book movie tickets and even lets you do shopping, has announced that its users will now be able to check their train PNR status after booking tickets.

Paytm already lets you book train tickets, however, from now onwards, you will be able to check your train’s PNR status immediately after booking tickets on Paytm. We think this would be very helpful to the users as they will get the information about their train PNR status immediately after booking ticket on Paytm, and, they also won’t have to use any other app or dial any number to get information related to the PNR status.

“Our new PNR Status service is aimed at extending the trusted and convenient Paytm experience to waitlisted rail travellers booking tickets with us. This is the first of many exciting features that we have planned for this year in our endeavor to build the most compelling booking experience for rail travellers.” said Mr. Abhishek Rajan, Vice President, Paytm.

Paytm has already been used by users to book over 1 Million train tickets in a month, making it the second largest platform after IRCTC for booking train tickets. Moreover, the company also says that it has sold over 10 Million tickets in FY 2017.

The Paytm app is available on both Android and iOS, so if you haven’t tried it yet, you can download it from the links given below.

Download Link: Paytm for Android | Paytm for iOS