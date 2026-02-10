Portronics has expanded its gaming accessories lineup in India with the launch of the Portronics Vader X wired gaming mouse. Aimed at both casual and competitive gamers, the new mouse focuses on precision tracking, customizable controls, and an ergonomic design at an affordable price point of ₹599. Highlights include a 7-button design, programmable keys, RGB light effect, adjustable 12,800 DPI, precise optical sensor at 7,000 fps, 500 Hz rolling rate, and more.

The Portronics Vader X is equipped with a high-precision optical sensor rated up to 7,000 FPS, designed to deliver stable tracking, accurate movement, and consistent responsiveness. This makes it suitable for a range of gaming genres – from strategy and MOBA titles requiring precise cursor control to FPS games that demand quick directional changes.

Sensitivity can be adjusted up to 12,800 DPI, allowing users to switch between fine control for aiming and high-speed navigation during gameplay or everyday use.

The mouse features seven programmable buttons, which can be customized using dedicated software to suit different playstyles or in-game actions. It also comes with customizable RGB lighting, letting users personalize the look of their gaming setup.

Designed with ergonomics in mind, the Vader X supports a natural hand grip for long gaming, streaming, or work sessions. The wired USB connection ensures uninterrupted performance with low latency, while the 1.5-metre braided cable enhances durability for regular use. It is available in Black and Blue color options.

The Portronics Vader X wired gaming mouse is priced at ₹599 and comes with a 12-month warranty. It is available on the official Portronics.com website, Amazon.in, and authorised retail stores across India.

Portronics Vader X Price In India & Availability