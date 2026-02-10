OpenAI has started a limited pilot program introducing advertisements inside ChatGPT for logged-in adult users in the United States. The company says ads will be clearly labeled as sponsored, visually separated from AI-generated responses, and will not influence how ChatGPT answers questions. The test applies only to users on the Free and Go subscription tiers, while Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Education plans will remain completely ad-free during this phase.

Why OpenAI Is Testing Ads

According to OpenAI, ChatGPT is now used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide for learning, work, and everyday decision-making. Maintaining reliable performance and continued platform improvements requires significant infrastructure investment.

Advertising is being explored as a funding model to help sustain free and lower-cost access. Users who prefer not to see ads can either upgrade to Plus or Pro, or select an ad-free Free-tier option that comes with reduced daily message limits.

OpenAI emphasizes that advertising does not affect ChatGPT’s answers. Responses continue to be generated solely based on relevance and usefulness to the user.

Sponsored content is:

Clearly labeled as Sponsored

Displayed separately from ChatGPT responses

Never blended into AI-generated answers

During the test, ads are selected by matching advertiser submissions with:

The topic of the current conversation

Previous chats

Prior ad interactions

For example, users researching recipes may see ads related to meal kits or grocery services. When multiple advertisers qualify, the system prioritizes relevance to the active conversation.

OpenAI says advertisers do not receive access to:

Individual chats

Chat history

Stored memories

Personal identifying information

Advertisers only receive aggregated metrics such as impressions and clicks.

The company also confirms:

No ads for users under 18

No ads in sensitive categories, including health, mental health, or politics

OpenAI says safeguards will continue to evolve as the pilot progresses, with an emphasis on limiting narrow targeting and reducing exposure to harmful or misleading advertising.

Users participating in the test will have access to built-in ad controls, including:

Dismissing ads

Providing feedback

Viewing why an ad was shown

Deleting ad-related data

Adjusting personalization settings

These tools are intended to give users visibility and control over how ads appear in ChatGPT.

OpenAI notes that many people use ChatGPT while researching or comparing options. The company believes that ads – when relevant, clearly separated, and privacy-conscious – can surface helpful products or services aligned with those activities.

Feedback and performance data from this pilot will guide future refinements. OpenAI says the separation between ads and AI responses will remain intact, and privacy safeguards will stay central to any future expansion. The company also plans to explore additional ad formats and business participation models over time.

What Remains Unchanged

OpenAI reiterates that its core principles remain in place:

ChatGPT answers remain independent

Conversations stay private

Users retain control over their experience

The current rollout is described as a learning phase, focused on collecting feedback before any broader expansion. The ad test is currently limited to logged-in adult users in the United States on the Free and Go tiers. Users on Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Education plans will not see ads.