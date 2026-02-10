WhatsApp has started rolling out voice and video calling support on WhatsApp Web, allowing users to place calls directly from a web browser without installing a desktop application. The feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo and is currently available to a limited number of users enrolled in the WhatsApp Web beta program. This update marks a significant expansion of WhatsApp Web’s capabilities, bringing it closer to feature parity with the mobile and desktop apps.

As part of the initial rollout, WhatsApp Web now supports one-to-one voice and video calls directly from individual chats. Eligible users can initiate a call by clicking the voice or video call buttons within a conversation, similar to the experience on mobile and desktop clients.

The addition is especially useful for Linux users, who currently do not have access to an official WhatsApp desktop application and primarily depend on the web client for communication.

According to the report, calls made via WhatsApp Web remain end-to-end encrypted, ensuring the same level of privacy and security as calls on other platforms.

Video calls on the web client also support screen sharing, allowing users to share on-screen content in real time. However, screen sharing is available only during video calls and not for voice-only conversations.

WhatsApp Group Calling Coming Later

WhatsApp is also reportedly working on group calling support for WhatsApp Web. Once released, group calls are expected to support up to 32 participants, along with features such as call links and scheduled calls. These additions are currently under development and will be rolled out after further testing.

Voice and video calling on WhatsApp Web is currently rolling out to a limited set of beta users, with broader availability expected in the coming weeks. Group calling support is slated to arrive at a later stage.