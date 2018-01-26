How to automatically post Instagram Story to Facebook [Android Guide]

If you own a smartphone and are active on social media, chances are you have heard of Instagram. Yes, that Facebook-owned app where people share the photos (and videos) of their cute cats and the dessert they had over a weekend by applying popular Instagram filters like Mayfair.

However, there’s more to this app. Instagram not only lets users share photos and videos with their followers, but, also lets them broadcast a live video. Besides, Instagram also lets users share disappearing photos and videos through a feature called Stories. Instagram Stories is actually a clone of Snapchat Stories which lets users share photos and videos that disappear automatically after 24 hours.

Well, you can also share Stories on the main Facebook app, but, sharing the same Story on Facebook and Instagram can be a chore. Hence, last October, Instagram made it possible for the users to automatically post Instagram Story to Facebook. Don’t know how it’s done? Well, read on, as we show you how to automatically post Instagram Story to Facebook.

How to automatically post Instagram Story to Facebook

Step 1: Open the Instagram app and tap on the Profile icon at the bottom-right corner of the screen, and then, tap on the three-dot menu button located at the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tapping on the three-dot menu button will take you to the Options menu. Under the Options menu, scroll down and then tap on the Story Settings option. Under the Story Settings menu, there will be an option that says “Share Your Story to Facebook”. Well, to automatically post Instagram Story to Facebook, tap on the toggle button that’s located right next to the “Share Your Story to Facebook” option.

Step 3: Now go back to you Instagram feed and then tap on your Profile photo in the Stories bar at the top. After that, add the photo/video you want to post in Instagram Story, do the required editing, and then tap on the “Your Story” option at the bottom.

Well that’s it. That’s how you automatically post Instagram Story to Facebook. Once you have tapped on the “Your Story” option in Instagram, the Story that you shared on Instagram will also be automatically posted to your Facebook account. However, do keep in mind that you will first have to link your Facebook account with Instagram account if you want to automatically post Instagram Story to Facebook.

You can tap on your Profile Photo in the Stories Bar on your Instagram Feed or your Instagram Profile to see the Story that you posted on Instagram.

As soon as you post Instagram Story to Facebook, your Facebook profile photo in the news feed will appear with a blue colored circle and a “Your Story” label underneath. Tapping on it will show you the Instagram Story. The Story will also appear with an Instagram label to indicate that the Story was posted from Instagram to Facebook.

How to remove Instagram Story from Facebook

Step 1: To remove Instagram Story posted on Facebook, tap on “Your Story” in the Stories bar and then tap on the three-dot menu button located at the top-right corner.

Step 2: Tapping on the three-dot menu button will present you with two options – Edit Story Settings and Delete Photo. Well, to remove Instagram Story from Facebook, just tap on the Delete Photo option.

You can also tap on “Edit Story Settings” to customize the visibility of your Instagram Story on Facebook. You can choose whether it’s visible to the Public, Friends or only to a select few in your friends list.

Well, we hope you will now be able to automatically post Instagram Story to Facebook. For more, you can head over to our ‘How-To Guides‘ section.