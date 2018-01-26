Reliance Jio ₹153 tariff plan for JioPhone revised again: Here’s what you get now

A couple of days ago, Reliance Jio revised some of its tariff plans for prepaid customers to offer more data at reduced prices. The telco around ten days ago also revised its ₹153 tariff plan for JioPhone users to offer 1 GB data per day. And now, Jio has revised its ₹153 tariff plan yet again to offer more data to the customers.

Initially, when the JioPhone was launched, Reliance Jio users were offered unlimited local and national voice calls, free national roaming, free SMS per day, access to Jio apps, and, 500 MB 4G data per day for 28 days. However, the ₹153 tariff plan for JioPhone was revised last week to offer 1 GB data per day, and now, the JioPhone customers are offered 1.5 GB 4G data per day.

Hence, with this revision, JioPhone users are now offered a total of 42 GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days. Yesterday, Jio also launched a more affordable tariff plan for the JioPhone users that’s priced at ₹49.

For ₹49, JioPhone users are offered unlimited local and STD voice calls, free roaming, 50 free local and national SMS, subscription to Jio apps, and, 1 GB of 4G data for a period of 28 days.