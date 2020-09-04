How to prevent users from adding new profile in Microsoft Edge

Most browsers nowadays allow users to create new profiles and the newly launched Microsoft Edge also has this feature. However, if you don’t want users to create a new profile on the browser, you can disable the feature.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how you can disable the profile creation feature in the Microsoft Edge web browser.

Disable users from adding new profile in Edge

Step 1: Open Registry Editor on your computer. To do so, press the Windows + R keys on your keyboard and in the Run window, type “Regedit” and hit enter.

Step 2: Now, in the Registry Editor, navigate to the “Microsoft” key in HKLM and right-click on it to create a new key.

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESOFTWAREPoliciesMicrosoft

Step 3: Enter “Edge” as the name for the new key.

Step 4: Select the “Edge” key, right-click on it, and then select New > DWORD (32-bit) Value from the context menu.

Step 5: Now, name the key as “BrowserAddProfileEnabled”. After making the changes, just restart the browser.

Now, the user on the Windows computer won’t be able to create a new profile in the Microsoft Edge browser. If you want to disable this and enable users to create a new profile, just delete the newly created key.