OnePlus 8T specs leak reveals 120Hz display, SD865+ SoC, 48 MP quad rear cameras

After launching the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro smartphones a few months ago, the company is now gearing up to launch the successor of the same — OnePlus 8T series. Now, ahead of the official confirmation from the company, some key specifications of the device have surfaced online.

The leak related to the OnePlus 8T reveals that the smartphone will come with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. This is an upgrade compared to the 90Hz refresh rate in its predecessor.

Under the hood, the device is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC. It could be offered in two variants — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage.

In the camera department, the phone will have a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP wide-angle lens, 5 MP macro lens, and 2 MP portrait sensor. On the front, there could be a 16 MP snapper.

It is also revealed that the smartphone will be running the Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own OxygenOS 11 custom user interface. Currently, information about the battery capacity is not known but it will most definitely come with Warp Charge support.

While the company has not yet revealed anything related to the OnePlus 8T, we expect the smartphone to get launched in late September or early October. In that case, we should hear something from the brand in the coming days.

Source