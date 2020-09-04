Akshay Kumar announces a new game FAU-G, supporting the PM’s AtmaNirbhar movement

After the government put a ban on 118 Chinese apps including the popular Battle Royale game PUBG MOBILE, Bollywood Actor, Akshay Kumar, supporting the PM Narendra Modi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, announced a new game FAU-G made in India, a title which relates to PUBG.

Akshay Kumar promotes the Indian game FAU-G (Fearless And United-Guards) on social media platforms which include Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The game is developed by NCore Games and is based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian security forces to deal with threats, both domestic and foreign.

Akshay Kumar in his tweet says, “Supporting PM @narendramodi‘s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game, Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG“

“Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers”, he added in the tweet. In addition to this, 20% of the net revenue generated via the game will be donated to the Bharat Ke Veer trust to support the country’s brave hearts.

The game is expected to launch at the end of October with its first-level set in the Galwan Valley backdrop followed by third-person shooting gameplay in the subsequent releases.

The game will be available on Android and iOS platforms. It will be soon available for download on the Google Play store as well as on the Apple’s App Store.