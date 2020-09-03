How to stop automatic app updates on iPhone/iPad

Your iPhone automatically downloads new software and app updates when you are on Wi-Fi or a stronger network. This can be useful if you want to keep the latest version of apps with new features and bug fixes. But sometimes there are times that you want to stop automatic app updates either for temporary or permanent. In this guide, we will show. you how to turn off automatic app updates on your iPhone or iPad.

If you know that the app really doesn’t need an update as far as it’s working fine for you and you are satisfied with its current features, you can simply disable the automatic app updates. Here’s how.

Note: This guide is about the automatic updates for the apps, if you are looking for automatic system updates of iOS software, here’s how to stop automatic software updates on iPhone/iPad.

How to stop automatic app updates [iPhone/iPad]

Follow these quick steps to turn off automatic updates on iPhones or iPad.

Head to the Settings on your iPhone or iPad. Under Settings, tap on iTunes & App Store . Turn off the slider that says Updates right under the Automatic Downloads section.

Now, none of the apps will be updated automatically, but manually by going to the App Store.

While there’s no per app-based update setting, once you disable the auto-update, all the apps on your iPhone will need a manual update until you turn it back on. So, whether it’s for a couple of apps or maybe a few more, you are losing the automatic updates for other apps, what you can do is update them manually.

Turn it back on using the same Updates slider in the Settings -> iTunes & App Store if you don’t want the mess to update each app individually.

That’s it for now, if you don’t want apps to be installed again, use the iPhone’s Screen Time feature, it can help you prevent apps from installing, disable in-app purchases, and allow you to block certain websites in Safari. With the help of Screen Time, you can block the app by limiting the app usage on the phone.

Do take a look at more iPhone guides, tutorials, tips, tricks, hidden features. For more updates on the latest tech news, smartphones, and gadgets, follow us on our social media profiles.

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | TikTok